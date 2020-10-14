UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Calls On EU To Invest In Green, Digital Policies To Enhance Bloc's Competitiveness

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

France Calls on EU to Invest in Green, Digital Policies to Enhance Bloc's Competitiveness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The European Union should invest more in green initiatives and digital transitions to enhance competitiveness of the bloc's industrial sector, French Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy and Finance Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Wednesday.

In the conclusions on its industrial policy adopted by the European Council on October 1-2, the bloc underlined the necessity of green and digital transition, and reinforcing of the EU's global competitiveness.

"At the #StateofEU debate on reshaping the [European Union's] #industrial policy, I said: If we want to be strong, we have to build a competitive edge.

To build a competitive edge means investing in innovation, enhancing labour skills, and supporting digital and green transitions," Pannier-Runacher wrote on Twitter.

Notably, green initiatives have been declared the core of French President Emmanuel Macron's policy, following defeat of his party La Republique en Marche (LREM) in favor of the country's Green Party at local elections in June and subsequent government reshuffle.

The French government has recently adopted a post-COVID-19 relaunch package worth 100 million euro (over $117 million) to boost the country's crisis-battered economy and make it greener by 2030.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Twitter European Union Euro June October Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

Peace at the cost of Kashmiris’ lives and aspira ..

7 minutes ago

UVAS inkedMoUto explore potential ofKPK indigenous ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

13 minutes ago

Japarov Says Agreement on Russian Air Base in Kyrg ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Believes Ex-President Atamba ..

3 minutes ago

Merkel seeks tougher restrictions to fight coronav ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.