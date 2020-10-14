MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The European Union should invest more in green initiatives and digital transitions to enhance competitiveness of the bloc's industrial sector, French Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy and Finance Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Wednesday.

In the conclusions on its industrial policy adopted by the European Council on October 1-2, the bloc underlined the necessity of green and digital transition, and reinforcing of the EU's global competitiveness.

"At the #StateofEU debate on reshaping the [European Union's] #industrial policy, I said: If we want to be strong, we have to build a competitive edge.

To build a competitive edge means investing in innovation, enhancing labour skills, and supporting digital and green transitions," Pannier-Runacher wrote on Twitter.

Notably, green initiatives have been declared the core of French President Emmanuel Macron's policy, following defeat of his party La Republique en Marche (LREM) in favor of the country's Green Party at local elections in June and subsequent government reshuffle.

The French government has recently adopted a post-COVID-19 relaunch package worth 100 million euro (over $117 million) to boost the country's crisis-battered economy and make it greener by 2030.