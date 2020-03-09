France Calls on Saudi Arabia for Coordination on Oil Prices Issue - Finance Minister

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:42 PM

France calls on Saudi Arabia for coordination on issues related to oil prices amid their sharp drop, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) France calls on Saudi Arabia for coordination on issues related to oil prices amid their sharp drop, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

"I would like Saudi Arabia, the chair of the G20, the twenty richest countries in the world, to coordinate on issues related to oil prices so that we avoid market shocks," Le Maire said as aired by France Inter broadcaster.

Oil prices fell by more than 30 percent on Monday, in the wake of OPEC oil producers' failure to agree on deeper production cuts.

The Saudi-led OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has had production cutting pacts since 2016 with non-member allies led by Russia. The wider alliance, known as OPEC+, met in Vienna on Friday to discuss production cuts. After the talks, OPEC+ issued a statement saying it would continue consultations to stabilize the oil market, without mentioning any deeper cuts.

