France Considers Increasing Gas, Electricity Exchange With Germany, Spain - Minister



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) France is planning to increase its gas and electricity exchange with Germany and Spain as a sign of European solidarity amid the energy crisis, French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Friday.

"The (French Security) Council has paid special attention to the relations with Germany and Spain, as we have a significant gas and electricity exchange. We have come to conclusion that this mutual solidarity should be strengthened starting this winter," the minister said during a press conference following the meeting of the French Defense and National Security Council.

In July, French media reported, citing the country's Energy Ministry, that if necessary, France could send to Germany gas in the volume equivalent to some 2% of the latter's total consumption.

Earlier in the week, Laurence Boone, the French Secretary of State of Europe and Foreign Affairs, stated that Germany was providing France with electricity, while France pledged to send gas to Germany.

