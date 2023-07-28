France Constitutional Council Adopts Law on Increasing Military Budget to $455Bln - Paris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Constitutional Council of France has adopted a low on a record increase of the military budget to 413 billion Euros ($455 billion) for 2024-2030, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Friday.

"I am pleased with the decision of the Constitutional Council to approve the law on military programming by an overwhelming majority of votes. This is a decisive law that provides unprecedented means to transform our army, ensure our nuclear program and prepare for future technological breakthroughs," Lecornu said on Twitter.