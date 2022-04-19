France Does Not Need Russian Gas - Macron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said his country does not need Russian gas, but Europe depends on it.

"Europe depends on Russian gas... but France does not need it," Macron said in an interview with France 5 tv channel.

He said Paris is working to buy gas from other countries.

Earlier, the French leader advocated restrictions on the supply of oil and coal from Russia to the EU.