UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Fines Google 220 Million Euros Over Online Ad Dominance

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

France fines Google 220 million euros over online ad dominance

Paris, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :France's competition regulator on Monday fined Google 220 million Euros ($267 million) after finding it had abused its dominant market position for placing online ads, the latest move by European authorities to take tougher stances against US tech giants.

The penalty is part of a settlement reached after three media groups -- news Corp, French daily Le Figaro and Belgium's Groupe Rossel -- accused Google of effectively having a monopoly over online ad sales.

The Autorite de la Concurrence determined that Google gave preferential treatment to its own ad auction service AdX and Doubleclick Ad Exchange platform, a real-time auction platform.

Clients trying to place ads on internet sites or mobile apps using rival platforms often found they were paying more than those using both of Google's services, since regrouped under the Google Ad Manager brand.

The regulator said Google did not contest its findings and has committed to operational changes including improved interoperability with third-party ad placement providers.

"It is the first ruling in the world to scrutinise the complex algorithmic processes for the auctions that determine online 'display' advertising," the authority's president Isabelle de Silva said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet World Google Exchange Mobile Belgium Market Media Million

Recent Stories

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

31 minutes ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

31 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

33 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

1 hour ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.