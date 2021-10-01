UrduPoint.com

France Freezes Gas Prices To Curb Energy Inflation - Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:37 PM

The French government has decided to freeze gas prices in the country to curb energy inflation, as rising demand and supply shortages have resulted in soaring energy prices across Europe, spokesman for the French government, Gabriel Attal, said on Friday

On Thursday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a freeze on gas prices in the country until April due to the rapidly growing prices in the world, while European natural gas futures are surging to record highs daily. In early August, the estimated price of the nearest Dutch TTF index futures was about $515 per thousand cubic meters, while today the price set a new record of over $1,199 per thousand cubic meters.

"The point is that the French bills do not soar and drop like on a roller coaster - first a sharp increase, then a sharp decline - but that the price remains fixed," Attal said, as broadcast by the BFM tv channel.

The government spokesman also said that high gas prices will not last long and tariffs may even decrease in a few months.

"There is a strong increase in the energy price, especially gas price, which is associated with the increased demand. All over the world, this problem affects everyone, but especially the countries of Europe, because the demand is really great, and production has decreased both for technical reasons, for example, in Norway, and for political reasons, as in Russia. Therefore, there was less gas in the storage facilities, so that the prices automatically began to rise," Attal said, commenting on the reasons for the recent energy inflation.

The Euro area has seen a sharp increase in annual inflation, which reached 3.4% in September compared to 3% in August, with energy being the main component of the overall inflation, as it is expected to have the highest annual inflation rate in September (17.4%, compared to 15.4% in August), according to a report by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, published on Friday.

