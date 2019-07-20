France, Germany Alarmed by Seizure of UK-Flagged Tanker Off Iran

(@imziishan)

France and Germany said Saturday they were concerned about the seizure of a UK-flagged oil tanker off Iranian coast and warned against escalating tensions in the region

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) France and Germany said Saturday they were concerned about the seizure of a UK-flagged oil tanker off Iranian coast and warned against escalating tensions in the region.

"Such action undermines the necessary de-escalation of tensions in the Gulf region. We strongly condemn it and express our support for the UK," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Paris urged Iran to free the Stena Impero and its crew of 23, reported to be of Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino nationality. The vessel has been impounded by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The German Foreign Office condemned what it called an "unjustifiable intervention in civilian shipping" and said it stood "shoulder to shoulder with our UK partners."

"A further escalation in the region would be very dangerous and would also undermine all ongoing efforts to find a way out of the current crisis," the ministry warned.

The situation in the Persian Gulf and adjacent areas has deteriorated over the past couple of months as several oil tankers were hit by explosions of undetermined origin. The United States and its allies blamed Iran for the incidents, but Tehran denies involvement.