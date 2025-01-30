France, Germany stall eurozone growth in fourth quarter

Economic growth in the eurozone slowed to a halt in the fourth quarter, dragged by contractions in major economies France and Germany, official data showed Thursday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Economic growth in the eurozone slowed to a halt in the fourth quarter, dragged by contractions in major economies France and Germany, official data showed Thursday.

The stalling growth in the single-currency area disappointed predictions by analysts at Bloomberg and FactSet who had forecast a 0.1-percent expansion, after growth of 0.4 percent in the third quarter.

Annual growth for 2024 stood at 0.7 percent in the 20-nation eurozone, after 0.4 percent the previous year -- entrenching Europe's economic stagnation compared to faster growing rivals the United States and China.

Jack Allen-Reynolds, chief eurozone economist at Capital Economics, said the fourth-quarter stagnation "supports our view that the region's economic prospects are worse than most think."

After hiking borrowing costs in 2022 to tame runaway energy and food costs, the European Central Bank has been bringing them steadily back down as inflation slows and the eurozone economy looks weak.

Allen-Reynolds predicted the lacklustre growth figures could prompt the ECB to accelerate its campaign beyond the latest quarter-point reduction it is expected to announce later Thursday.

For the 27-nation EU as a whole, the data painted an only slightly better picture with annual growth of 0.8 percent -- 0.1 point less than forecast by the European Commission in November.

But there were stark disparities between eurozone countries, spelling a potential headache for the ECB as it weighs future rate cuts.

At one end of the eurozone spectrum Spain saw its economy expand by 3.2 percent last year -- while at the other Germany endured a 0.2-percent contraction and a second year of recession.

Somewhere in between, France leveraged a boost from the Paris Olympic Games to notch annual growth of 1.1 percent -- doing better than Italy on 0.5 percent.

But the French economy's fortunes faded at the end of the year -- and it shrank by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter as the summer Olympic boost gave way to months of political crisis.

