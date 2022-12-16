UrduPoint.com

France Grants €0.3 Million For Babu Sabu Water Treatment Project

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :France has provided a grant of Euro 0.3 Million for Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant-Financing Project Management Unit, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) and Philippe Steinmetz, Country Director of the French Agency for Development (AFD), signed the Grant Financing Agreement worth € 0.3 million for Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant-Financing Project Management Unit in the presence of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Minister for Economic Affairs, who witnessed the signing ceremony of the grant agreement The French grant assistance will support WASA-Lahore in establishing the project management unit for the Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant project which is also expected to be financed by AFD.

With the help of this grant assistance, WASA-Lahore will be able to prepare and ensure smooth implementation of the main project.

Additionally, this will strengthen the institutional capacity of Water and Sanitation Agency Lahore (WASA, Lahore) to deliver improved services to the people of metropolitan city of Lahore. Babu Sabu wastewater treatment plant is expected to contribute towards environmental improvement by treating 170 MGD of domestic sewage prior to disposal in River Ravi.

The Republic of France through the French Agency for Development is working in Pakistan providing technical and financial support in the energy and urban development sector aiming green investment in Pakistan.

The Minister for Economic Affairs thanked the French government and AFD for extending this financial grant assistance to Pakistan.

