France growth slows to 0.1% in third quarter: data

France's economy slowed to 0.1 percent growth in the third quarter buoyed by strong consumer spending according to an initial estimate, the national statistics office said Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) France's economy slowed to 0.1 percent growth in the third quarter buoyed by strong consumer spending according to an initial estimate, the national statistics office said Tuesday.

That marks a sharp slowdown from the 0.

6 growth quarter-on-quarter growth that the French economy registered in the second quarter, after INSEE revised the figure for that quarter up by a tenth of a percentage point.

For 2023 as a whole, INSEE forecasts the French economy will expand by 0.9 percent, which is the same as the estimate of the French central bank and just under the 1.0 percent expected by the government.

French consumers, who account for a major portion of demand, boosted their consumption by 0.7 percent, in particular on food as inflation remains elevated.