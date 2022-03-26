PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) France has no reason to agree to Russia's demand on ruble payments for gas, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, adding that Moscow aims to evade sanctions.

"The purpose of this demand is to find a mechanism for evading sanctions. But this is incompatible with the contracts that we signed. Therefore, I see no reason to agree with this," Macron said after the EU summit.