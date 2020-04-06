France heading for worst recession since WWII:Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

France could see its deepest recession this year since the end of World War II, due to the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :France could see its deepest recession this year since the end of World War II, due to the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Monday.

"The worst growth figure in France since 1945 was -2.2 percent in 2009, after the financial crisis of 2008. We will probably be very far beyond -2.2 percent" this year, Le Maire told a Senate panel.