France Immediately Suspends All Financial Aid To Niger - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 12:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) France decided to immediately suspend all financial aid to Niger, calling for the restoration of constitutional order in the country, the French Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"France, with immediate effect, is suspending all development aid and budgetary support for Niger. France demands an urgent return to constitutional order, led by President Mohamed Bazoum, elected by the people of Niger," the ministry said in a statement.

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he will support a decision on possible sanctions against the coup participants, which is to be taken by African regional organizations.

In addition, the French president reiterated his call for Bazoum's release and the restoration of the integrity of the country's democratic institutions.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.

