UrduPoint.com

France Increases Military Budget By Over 20% - Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

France Increases Military Budget by Over 20% - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The French government has increased the country's military budget by more than 20% and will continue modernizing the army, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

"We have increased the military budget by over 20%, and we are doing everything to modernize our army," Veran told the Franceinfo broadcaster.

The spokesman also said that the French authorities would soon review and adopt a law on military programming, providing for a further budget increase.

Veran rejected the statements suggesting that France weakens the capabilities of its own troops by sending military aid to Ukraine.

"When we supply weapons to our allies, we are not weakening our army, on the contrary, we are strengthening our forces within the European Union. We are not 'undressing' our army at all," the spokesman added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

France has already supplied Ukraine with 18 self-propelled 155-mm caliber artillery units Caesar from the army's reserves.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Budget France European Union Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February All From Government

Recent Stories

PTI leaders to deliberate on preparation for long ..

PTI leaders to deliberate on preparation for long march tomorrow

8 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying ta ..

E-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online - PITB Chairman Sye ..

33 minutes ago
 Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

39 minutes ago
 “Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

“Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds ‘The Legend of Maula ..

41 minutes ago
 vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 500 ..

Vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery and Trendy Design

51 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.