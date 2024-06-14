Open Menu

France Makes 700-mn-euro Offer For Atos Security Units

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Debt-laden tech group Atos said Friday the French state has made a 700-million-euro bid for its most sensitive businesses, including cybersecurity and supercomputers used for the country's nuclear deterrent

The offer, equivalent to $750 million, comes weeks after Paris said it would not allow the French company's strategic activities from being taken over by foreign actors.

"We kept our word. I always said that we had to preserve Atos' strategic activities," French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told Franceinfo radio.

"We have taken our responsibilities to buy, with other companies that could be partners, the strategic activities of Atos and guarantee that these strategic activities remain under the total or partial control of the state and public authorities," Le Maire said.

