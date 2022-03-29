France May Create Up to 60,000 Jobs If EU Demand for Weapons Increases - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) France may create up to 60,000 new jobs if demand for weapons increases in the European Union due to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Tuesday, citing the Asteres think tank.

According to the Asteres' study, if the EU, excluding France, increases its military spending to 2% of its GDP, this will provide Paris with 60,000 jobs, 5.2 billion Euros ($5.7 billion) of added value and over 1.6 billion euros in tax revenue.

Higher spending will reportedly increase French exports by 7.

2 billion euros, the think tank said.

The EU has gradually increased its weapons spending over the past years, with the process accelerating due to the Ukrainian crisis, according to the broadcaster.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.