France May Need Additional Fiscal Stimulus as Second COVID-19 Wave Unfolds - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The French government may need to implement additional stimulus in order to face the economic fallout of a second COVID-19 wave, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

"While a robust economic recovery began in the third quarter, the outlook has weakened in the face of a second wave of infections and downside risks are large. Additional fiscal stimulus, through temporary and well-targeted measures, may be needed as the situation unfolds," the IMF said in a statement following a virtual consultation.

France's authorities should also prepare "a credible and ambitious" medium-term fiscal consolidation plan that can be implemented when the economy will start a firm recovery, it added.

The economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic also represents an opportunity to re-orient the French economy to make it "greener, more inclusive, and more productive, including by pursuing the government's reform agenda," the statement added.

The IMF emphasized that the economic outlook remains highly uncertain, noting that despite a rebound in the third quarter, GDP remains below pre-crisis levels and exposed to the risks of the pandemic's second wave.