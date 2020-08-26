France Monitoring COVID-19 Resurgence, Set to Launch Economic Revival Plan- Prime Minister

A surge of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks has worsened France's epidemiological situation, but the authorities are continuing to monitor the developments of the virus to keep it under control and put the government's economic recovery strategy in effect, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday on the France Inter broadcaster

France has seen new clusters of the coronavirus break out over the last few weeks and a rise in the daily count of new infections, which have fluctuated over 1,000 cases since the end of July and caused the authorities to reimpose some sanitary measures. The latest record-high of new COVID-19 cases was 4,897 on August 23, according to France's health authorities.

"We see that there is a resumption of the epidemic.

There is nothing to panic about, but we have gone from 1,000 to 3,000 cases per day diagnosed. We are managing this situation so that we can move on to the next phase, the revival [of the economy]," Castex said.

A state plan worth 100 billion-euro ($118 billion) to revive the economy, which was heavily damaged by the pandemic, is due to be unveiled on September 3, Castex said. Initially, it was scheduled to be presented on August 25 but was then postponed in the wake of the preparations for the new school term.

The prime minister added that the state would allocate 2 billion Euros for the culture and arts sector as part of the economic revival package.

As of Wednesday, France has reported nearly 286,000 COVID-19 infections and over 30,000 related fatalities.