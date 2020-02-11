France provided Euros 0.5mln for PPIB capacity building

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan and France Tuesday signed a grant financing agreement of Euros 0.5 million to finance technical assistance for capacity building of the Private Power and Infrastructure board (PPIB), the project of Ministry of Energy.

The agreement was signed by Secretary of Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Dr. Syed Pervaiz Abbas, Ambassador of France, Dr Marc Barety and Country Director of the French Agency for Development (AFD), Philippe Steinmetz.

This technical assistance would support PPIB in its mandate of hydroelectricity sector development in Pakistan while enhancing competitiveness of renewable power generation, according to press statement issued here.

Such benefits would contribute to improving affordability and scaling up supply of energy while mitigating the impacts of power generation on climate and environment, in line with the policies of the government of Pakistan.

According to the statement, the technical assistance will focus mainly on developing a mechanism for tariff based bidding of hydroelectric power projects including preparation of standard prequalification documents and requests for proposals.

It would also focus on assisting PPIB in matters related to the development of hydroelectric projects in the country including feasibility studies review and capacity building of PPIB staff; provision of technical, financial, legal and management trainings.

The project would contribute to the government's strategy to develop green energy, reduce greenhouse gasses emissions, in line with the French government's agenda of promoting climate friendly projects.