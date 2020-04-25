France readying multi-billion euro loans for Air France, Renault: Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:25 AM
France is readying a historic package of multi-billion euro loans to help carmaker Renault and flag-carrier Air France through the crisis caused by the coronavirus, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday
For Air France, a 7 billion euro ($7.
5 billion) package is planned, made up of 4 billion euros in bank loans guaranteed by the state and a 3 billion euro loan direct from the state, he told TF1 television.
For Renault, a 5 billion euro ($5.4 billion) bank loan package guaranteed by the state is being worked on, he said. The French state retains shareholdings in both Renault and Air France.