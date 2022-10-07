France Regrets OPEC+ Decision to Cut Oil Production - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Paris regrets the decision of OPEC+ to cut oil production given the current situation in the energy sector, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, OPEC+ announced that the alliance had agreed to cut oil production by two million barrels per day from November, and would take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The White House called the decision a mistake and accused the group of partnering up with Russia.

"France regrets this decision given the energy context, which is already very limited, in particular, due to Russian aggression against Ukraine, which caused high volatility in the oil markets," the spokesperson told a briefing.

According to the official, France has made serious efforts to introduce an unprecedented mechanism for limiting Russian oil prices in the European Union.

Earlier in the day, the EU announced the eighth package of sanctions against Russia, which sets a framework for capping the price of Russian oil exports from December at a level coordinated by G7 allies.