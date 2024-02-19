France Revises 2024 Growth Forecast Down To 1%
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 07:09 PM
France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Sunday the country's 2024 growth forecast had been revised down from 1.4 to 1.0 percent, and announced spending cuts of 10 billion euro
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Sunday the country's 2024 growth forecast had been revised down from 1.4 to 1.0 percent, and announced spending cuts of 10 billion euros.
The revision "takes into account the new geopolitical context", he told TF1 television, referring among other issues to the war in Ukraine.
He also raised the situation in the Middle East, China's "marked economic slowdown" and "a recession in 2023 in Germany".
Weaker than expected tax receipts meant that France was going to have to make immediate savings of 10 billion euros in order to meet its budget targets.
Le Maire's revised growth forecast aligns with other estimates. The Bank of France expects growth near 0.9 percent; the International Monetary Fund has forecast 1.0 percent; the OECD 0.6 percent.
Five billion would have to come out of the day-to-day budgets of all the ministries, he said.
The government would cut state aid and development by nearly a billion euros, and another billion euros would come out of a special budget subsidising households switching to renewable energy sources.
"We won't be raising taxes," said Le Maire, adding that they would even maintain planned tax cuts for the middle classes.
Jean-Rene Cazeneuve, parliament's rapporteur for the budget, said: "The savings announced will allow us to stay on course for debt reduction."
But the head of programmes at France's Climate Action Network, one of the bodies hit by the cuts, criticised the measures.
Le Maire had opted for "injustice", said Anne Bringault, denouncing the savings she said were being made "on the back of the most vulnerable".
"The climate and purchasing power will be the losers," she added.
The finance ministry still aims to bring the public deficit to 4.4 percent of GDP in 2024, said Le Maire, compared to the 4.9 percent forecast for 2023.
The government was also keeping open the option of amending the budget in the summer "depending on economic circumstances and depending on the geopolitical situation", he added.
Recent Stories
Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh
BLCF 2024 to start from March 5 in IUB
686,711 students access PITB's Higher Education Portal
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators
Youth killed by shooting relative
CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospital
PU Library Club organizes introductory talk
FAPUNTSA to participate in KU conference
PU issues roll number slips for MA/MSc exams
Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climate resilient, high-yielding var ..
CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child
FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled human resources
More Stories From Business
-
FAPUNTSA to participate in KU conference11 minutes ago
-
Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climate resilient, high-yielding varieties to ensure foo ..14 minutes ago
-
FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled human resources16 minutes ago
-
Current Account Deficit declines by 71% to $1.09 bln in 7 months: SBP14 minutes ago
-
Cyber threats increased by 17% in 2023: research reveals1 hour ago
-
Ongoing rain spell to be beneficial for Rabi crops, particularly wheat: Experts1 hour ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 586 points1 hour ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs 1,100 per tola to Rs 214,3002 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge before more key earnings2 hours ago
-
2,651 new companies incorporated in January: SECP2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
MoU signed to make Pakistan food self-sufficient7 minutes ago