France Says US Auto Tariffs Are 'bad News', EU Forced To Retaliate

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM

France says US auto tariffs are 'bad news', EU forced to retaliate

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump's tariffs on car imports are "very bad news" and an "uncooperative act", leaving the EU little choice but to retaliate, French Finance Minister Eric Lombard said on Thursday.

"The hostility is increasing," Lombard told France Inter radio.

"It's very bad news and it's an obviously uncooperative act in a situation where cooperation is what will allow us to resolve the problem," he added.

Trump on Wednesday announced 25-percent tariffs on all foreign-made cars, which will take effect next week.

"We are in a situation where aggressive measures are being taken and it is the European Union that is negotiating," Lombard said.

"The only solution for the European Union will be to raise tariffs on American products in response.

"

Lombard said the European Commission -- the EU's executive arm -- was drawing up a list of US products that would be hit by tariffs.

"We are in a situation where we are being targeted. Either we accept it, in which case this will never stop, or we respond. Unfortunately, that is the reality of the rules imposed by the Americans," Lombard said.

But he voiced hope that talks could begin as soon as possible with US counterparts to lower tariffs.

"We want to rebalance the playing field so that the Americans, too, are forced to negotiate with us to bring tariffs down," he said.

Warning of the "gravity of the moment", Lombard said: "Our key ally, the United States, is completely shifting its economic policy in a highly aggressive way -- one that harms both the American and European economies."

