France Says Would Be 'unacceptable' For Sanofi Vaccine To Go To US First
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:26 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :It would be "unacceptable" for French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi to cater first to the US market if it finds a coronavirus vaccine, deputy finance minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said Thursday.
"For us, it would be unacceptable for there to be privileged access to such and such a country for financial reasons," Pannier-Runacher told Sud Radio after Sanofi's boss said the US government would have the right to the biggest vaccine advance orders.