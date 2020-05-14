France says would be 'unacceptable' for Sanofi vaccine to go to US first

It would be "unacceptable" for French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi to cater first to the US market if it finds a coronavirus vaccine, deputy finance minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :It would be "unacceptable" for French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi to cater first to the US market if it finds a coronavirus vaccine, deputy finance minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said Thursday.

"For us, it would be unacceptable for there to be privileged access to such and such a country for financial reasons," Pannier-Runacher told Sud Radio after Sanofi's boss said the US government would have the right to the biggest vaccine advance orders.