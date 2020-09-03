UrduPoint.com
France Seeks To Create 160,000 New Jobs Next Year As Part Of Economy Revival Plan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The French government's strategy to recover the coronavirus-battered economy includes an objective to create 160,000 new jobs in 2021 to fight unemployment, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

The "France Relance" plan, worth 100 billion Euros (over $118 billion), is set to curb the French economy's recession due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making it more competitive and greener by 2030, and battle unemployment. In addition, the package allocates 15 billion euros for innovation and industrial relocalization, including the development of such strategic technologies as hydrogen, recycling and quantum, according to French President Emmanuel Macron's earlier announcements.

"I hope that the recovery plan will create 160,000 jobs next year, that's our goal," Castex said live on the RTL broadcaster, adding, that the main priorities of the economic revival strategy are to prevent widespread job losses and relaunch the economy halted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Castex also said that the plan would greatly contribute to the ecological transition in France, as it includes, in particular, investments in energy renovation of buildings aimed at ceasing the use of thermal strainers. Overall, the plan includes 30 billion euros aimed at the ecological transition.

France's economy has seen the GDP fall by a record 13.8 percent in the second quarter of 2020 amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus disease is again gathering speed in the country, with the new daily record high of 7,379 infections since March, registered on August 28. The circulation of the virus has been more active, as the daily count of new cases has fluctuated above 1,000 since the end of July, causing the authorities to reimpose some of the sanitary restrictions.

As of Thursday, France has reported 331,060 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll at 30,692.

