France Slams UK's 'intransigent' Approach On Brexit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 03:06 PM

France slams UK's 'intransigent' approach on Brexit

Talks between Britain and the European Union on a final settlement for the UK's departure from the bloc are not progressing due to the "intransigent and frankly unrealistic" approach of London, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian charged on Monday

Talks between Britain and the European Union on a final settlement for the UK's departure from the bloc are not progressing due to the "intransigent and frankly unrealistic" approach of London, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian charged on Monday.

"Negotiations are not advancing due to the intransigent and frankly unrealistic attitude of the United Kingdom," Le Drian said in a speech to French ambassadors in Europe, alongside German counterpart Heiko Maas.

