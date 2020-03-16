France slaps Apple with record 1.1 bn euro fine

France's competition authority slapped a record 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) fine on US tech giant Apple for anti-competitive behavior towards its retail distributors

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :France's competition authority slapped a record 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) fine on US tech giant Apple for anti-competitive behavior towards its retail distributors.

The authority said it found that Apple acted to prevent independent retailers in France from competing on price and abused its economic power over them.