France Slaps Apple With Record 1.1 Bn Euro Fine

Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:53 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :France's competition authority slapped a record 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) fine on US tech giant Apple for anti-competitive behavior towards its retail distributors.

The authority said it found that Apple acted to prevent independent retailers in France from competing on price and abused its economic power over them.

