France, Spain Log Solid Growth In Second Quarter

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The French economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, official data showed Tuesday, giving a boost to the eurozone.

The French government, battling with deepening deficits and a growing debt mountain, has been hoping that stronger growth will make the task of balancing the books easier.

The French economy -- the eurozone's second biggest after Germany -- expanded by 0.3 percent in the second quarter, according to the INSEE statistics institute.

The quarter-on-quarter growth was in line with INSEE's earlier estimate but was better than the 0.2 percent forecast by a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed what he said was the French economy's "excellent performance".

Growth figures for Germany and the wider eurozone are due to be released later Tuesday.

Spain, one of the region's strongest performers, reported a 0.8-percent expansion, driven by exports and strong household spending. The central bank had forecast 0.6 percent growth.

France's gross domestic product (GDP) was lifted by foreign trade and a recovery in corporate investment.

Exports rose by 0.6 percent, while imports were stable.

The growth figure was in line with the Bank of France's more optimistic estimate.

Domestic demand made a small positive contribution to growth while consumer spending, a main driver of first-quarter expansion, was steady. In the month of June alone, however, it dropped by 0.5 percent as households consumed less food and energy.

