France Starts Direct Gas Supplies To Germany - Transmission System Operator

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) French gas network system operator GRTgaz said on Thursday that it had started to supply Germany with gas via a connection point in the northeastern commune of Obergailbach.

"Starting from this day, GRTgaz enables the gas transportation to Germany at the connection point in Obergailbach (Moselle department). In an unprecedented energy context ... France stands in solidarity with its neighbor, Germany, by directly supplying gas to the country," the company said in a statement.

The statement also said that the sale of the first physical flows of odorized gas took place at the level of 31 gigawatt hours per day.

The European Union has been facing a widespread energy crisis and racing to fill its gas reserves in time for the heating season due to the military operation in Ukraine launched by Russia on February 24 and sanctions imposed against Moscow.

Moreover, on September 26, leaks were registered at the Nord Stream pipeline network that play a key role in the transition of Russian gas to Europe. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they suspect that the leaks had been caused by sabotage.

