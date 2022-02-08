UrduPoint.com

France To Allocate 1.2Bln Euros Of Financial Assistance To Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 07:35 PM

France to Allocate 1.2Bln Euros of Financial Assistance to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Paris will allocate 1.2 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Kiev, and this will help Ukraine to stabilize its economy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Paris will allocate 1.2 billion Euros of macro-financial assistance to Kiev, and this will help Ukraine to stabilize its economy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

"We really appreciate this step of solidarity.

.. on the part of France - the allocation of 1.2 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. This will really help us stabilize our economy," Zelenskyy told a press conference after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine France Paris Kiev Billion

Recent Stories

PTI to emerge as victorious party again in 2023: G ..

PTI to emerge as victorious party again in 2023: Governor

2 seconds ago
 Secy Agriculture S. Punjab chairs meeting to revie ..

Secy Agriculture S. Punjab chairs meeting to review ADP schemes for year 2022-23 ..

3 seconds ago
 Conducive atmosphere being offered to boost trade: ..

Conducive atmosphere being offered to boost trade: CM

5 seconds ago
 Farrukh visits Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology

Farrukh visits Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology

6 seconds ago
 Oscar best international film nominees

Oscar best international film nominees

8 seconds ago
 Guru's martyrdom day to be observed on Wednesday i ..

Guru's martyrdom day to be observed on Wednesday in AJK

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>