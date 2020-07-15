UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Allocate $45Bln To Support Domestic Industry Amid Pandemic - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

France to Allocate $45Bln to Support Domestic Industry Amid Pandemic - Prime Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The French Government will allocate 40 billion Euros ($45 billion) in support of the country's industry as part of the economic recovery plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

"Our industry is weakened ... Today we are too dependent on external partners and underrepresented in some strategic sectors.

As part of the recovery plan, we will allocate 40 billion euros to change this," Castex said during an address to lawmakers.

The prime minister added that the recovery plan also envisions 20 billion euros for ecological projects, including reduction of emissions into the atmosphere and support of green technologies.

The global health crises and the related lockdown have prompted France's economy to plunge into a major recession with the country's GDP expected to fall by 11 percent this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

55 minutes ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

1 hour ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

1 hour ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad High Court disposes off petition pertain ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.