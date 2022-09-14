UrduPoint.com

France To Cap Electricity, Gas Price Growth At 15% In 2023 - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 10:33 PM

The French government will take measures to keep gas and electricity price increases at 15% level in 2023, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday

"We will cap gas price increases at 15% in January 2023 and 15% for electricity in February 2023. A 15% price increase instead of anticipated 120% is the goal we are pursuing," the prime minister said during a press conference.

According to Borne, the measures will affect all households, social housing and small businesses with additional assistance given primarily to the least well-off families.

"The government will send them special energy checks of 100 or 200 Euros ($99.9-199.9) by the end of the year. The measure will cover 12 million households," Borne said.

The announced measures will increase the average electricity check by 25 euros per month and the average gas check by 20 euros per month, the prime minister said, adding that without the government's restrictions, the increase in monthly electricity and gas bills would have been 200 euros and 180 euros, respectively.

In late July, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said that France was in an "unprecedentedly difficult" situation in terms of energy production. The French government has already taken several tough measures to save electricity, banning illumination and using air conditioners in stores at night.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies.

