France To Create Committee To Support French Companies In Russia - Economy Minister

Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:20 AM

France to Create Committee to Support French Companies in Russia - Economy Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) France will set up a financing orientation committee to support French companies interested in the Russian market, the country's Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

On December 15, co-chairs of the Franco-Russian Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Council (CEFIC) - Le Maire and Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov - met in the format of a videoconference.

"I am delighted to have the first talks with my Russian counterpart Maxim Reshetnikov during the work of CEFIC. Goal? To restore strong economic and political relations between France and Russia, even during the crisis," Le Maire wrote on Twitter.

"This was the reason to announce the creation of the committee for the orientation in financing and regulation in Russia (COFRR) from January 4, 2021, which will support French companies interested in the Russian market," the French minister said.

Paris and Moscow expect that a full-format session of CEFIC will be held in 2021 in France, according to a joint statement by the French Economy Ministry and Finance and the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

