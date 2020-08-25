UrduPoint.com
France To Cut Taxes For Manufacturing Firms By Over $11Bln From 2021 To Create Jobs

Tue 25th August 2020

France to Cut Taxes for Manufacturing Firms by Over $11Bln From 2021 to Create Jobs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The French government will reduce production taxes for companies by the total of 10 billion Euros ($11.8 billion) per year starting in January 2021 to create jobs, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told the RTL broadcaster on Monday.

"As of January 1, 2021, we will reduce production taxes on companies by 10 billion euros per year to create jobs and to ensure successful industrial transition," Le Maire said.

The economy minister added that the government would not raise taxes as it has promised, while some taxes were set to be cut. In particular, the so-called residence tax is no longer in effect for 80 percent of the French and will be canceled for the rest of the population by 2023.

Le Maire also said that the government's forecast that the economy will contract by 11 percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis remained in effect.

