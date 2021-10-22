UrduPoint.com

France To Freeze Gas Prices Throughout 2022 - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Gas prices in France will be frozen throughout 2022, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday.

"We have taken responsibility by maintaining the price freeze throughout 2022," Castex said to TF 1.

The prime minister also announced compensation payments of $116 for 38 million French people whose monthly income does not exceed $2,300.

The European Union has seen a spike in natural gas prices over the past few months, driven by growing energy demand during a post-lockdown economic recovery and limited supply. The peak price of gas futures in Europe exceeded $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters in early October.

