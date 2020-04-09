France to More Than Double Aid to Businesses Amid Pandemic - Finance Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday announced a 100 billion euro ($109.4 billion) stimulus package to shore up businesses hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

"In light of an unprecedented health crisis, we are doing all we can to save our enterprises and protect jobs by ramping up economic crisis measures. The sum went from 45 billion Euros to 100 billion," he tweeted.

The government will also increase the reserves of the Economic and Social Development Fund from 75 million euros to a billion.

The state fund gives direct loans to larger SMEs and mid-cap enterprises. Some 755,000 firms have already applied for a credit line.

France went into lockdown on March 17 to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, closing nonessential businesses and forcing many workers to take leave. The government has promised to pay 84 percent of employees' base salary if companies declare temporary unemployment, a measure estimated to cost over 20 billion euros.