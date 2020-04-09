UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To More Than Double Aid To Businesses Amid Pandemic - Finance Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

France to More Than Double Aid to Businesses Amid Pandemic - Finance Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday announced a 100 billion euro ($109.4 billion) stimulus package to shore up businesses hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

"In light of an unprecedented health crisis, we are doing all we can to save our enterprises and protect jobs by ramping up economic crisis measures. The sum went from 45 billion Euros to 100 billion," he tweeted.

The government will also increase the reserves of the Economic and Social Development Fund from 75 million euros to a billion.

The state fund gives direct loans to larger SMEs and mid-cap enterprises. Some 755,000 firms have already applied for a credit line.

France went into lockdown on March 17 to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, closing nonessential businesses and forcing many workers to take leave. The government has promised to pay 84 percent of employees' base salary if companies declare temporary unemployment, a measure estimated to cost over 20 billion euros.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Euro March All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Most OPEC+ States Agreed on Oil Output Quotas, Agr ..

13 minutes ago

Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 90,000 - J ..

13 minutes ago

Syria's East of Euphrates, At-Tanf Areas in Most D ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Over Threat to C ..

14 minutes ago

Global Oil Market Surplus May Reach 14.7Mln Barrel ..

17 minutes ago

US Has Sent Coronavirus Diagnostic Equipment to 28 ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.