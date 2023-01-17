France to provide soft loan worth €120m for Keyal Khuwar hydropower project

(@Abdulla99267510)

Secretary Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz and Country Director AFD Mr. Philippe Steinmetz have signed the agreement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th,2023) France will provide a soft loan of 120 million euro for Keyal Khuwar 128 megawatt hydropower project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An agreement to this effect was signed between the Ministry of Economic Affairs and French Agency for Development in Islamabad.

The funding will help enhance competitiveness of renewable power generation as well as promoting affordability and scaling up the energy supply.

The project will contribute to Pakistan’s strategy to develop green energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and climate-friendly projects, in line with the French pledge and commitments announced at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva this month.