UrduPoint.com

France To Purchase Ammunition Worth Almost $2Bln For Military In 2023 - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 10:28 PM

France to Purchase Ammunition Worth Almost $2Bln for Military in 2023 - Defense Minister

France will spend two billion euros ($1.97 billion) in 2023 to buy ammunition for the army, which is a quarter more than this year, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) France will spend two billion Euros ($1.97 billion) in 2023 to buy ammunition for the army, which is a quarter more than this year, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday.

"We propose an exceptional amount of two billion euros for the purchase of ammunition alone, which means 500 million euros more than in 2022 and 60% more compared to 2021," Lecornu said at the National Assembly during a presentation of a draft state budget for 2023.

A significant increase in the budget is due to the country's "adaptation" to the situation in Ukraine, the minister noted.

According to the French Defense Ministry, defense spending will increase by three billion euros to 43.9 billion in 2023.

France's combined defense budget in 2022 amounted to 41 billion euros. The increase in funding will also affect the ministries of education, labor and health, which together will receive additional 12.5 billion euros, up by 11.4% compared to 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly Army Ukraine Education Budget France Buy Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Evaluating Ways to Help Cuba After Hurricane - ..

US Evaluating Ways to Help Cuba After Hurricane - White House

6 minutes ago
 North Korea's Actions 'Lead to Reactions by Others ..

North Korea's Actions 'Lead to Reactions by Others' - UN Spokesperson

6 minutes ago
 EU Ready for Diplomatic Solution on Ukraine If Cir ..

EU Ready for Diplomatic Solution on Ukraine If Circumstances Allow - Borrell

7 minutes ago
 93 new dengue cases reported in Federal Capital

93 new dengue cases reported in Federal Capital

7 minutes ago
 LUH's daily wage employees protest against non pay ..

LUH's daily wage employees protest against non payment of salaries

7 minutes ago
 Uganda Ebola outbreak death toll 29, says WHO

Uganda Ebola outbreak death toll 29, says WHO

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.