France to Purchase Ammunition Worth Almost $2Bln for Military in 2023 - Defense Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) France will spend two billion Euros ($1.97 billion) in 2023 to buy ammunition for the army, which is a quarter more than this year, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday.

"We propose an exceptional amount of two billion euros for the purchase of ammunition alone, which means 500 million euros more than in 2022 and 60% more compared to 2021," Lecornu said at the National Assembly during a presentation of a draft state budget for 2023.

A significant increase in the budget is due to the country's "adaptation" to the situation in Ukraine, the minister noted.

According to the French Defense Ministry, defense spending will increase by three billion euros to 43.9 billion in 2023.

France's combined defense budget in 2022 amounted to 41 billion euros. The increase in funding will also affect the ministries of education, labor and health, which together will receive additional 12.5 billion euros, up by 11.4% compared to 2022.