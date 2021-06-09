UrduPoint.com
France To Push For Minimum Tax For Amazon

Wed 09th June 2021 | 07:03 PM

France to Push for Minimum Tax for Amazon

France will fight to tax the online retail giant Amazon at a minimum rate of 15% after G7 nations gave the scheme a nod, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) France will fight to tax the online retail giant Amazon at a minimum rate of 15% after G7 nations gave the scheme a nod, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

G7 finance ministers agreed on Saturday to back a minimum tax rate for international corporations, which is under discussion at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

"Amazon must be covered by the minimal tax," Le Maire said in an interview with public broadcasters BFM tv and RMC, adding that "France will fight for it to be included."

The tax may be applied to companies making "super profits" above the threshold of 10%. The French minister said Amazon's delivery business fell within that profit margin, while its cloud computing exceeded it. He suggested that these businesses must be taxed separately.

