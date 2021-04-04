UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Revise Down Economic Growth For 2021 Amid Covid Restrictions - Economy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

France to Revise Down Economic Growth for 2021 Amid Covid Restrictions - Economy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) France will have to revise its economic growth for 2021 down from 6 percent to 5 percent due to the coronavirus restrictions, Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire said in an exclusive interview with Journal du Dimanche (JDD).

"Closing schools and 150,000 businesses is crucial to stopping the spread of the virus. But these measures will have an impact on the French economy. We are therefore going to revise our growth from 6% to 5% for 2021," the minister told the newspaper in an interview published late on Saturday.

Le Maire's statement comes four days after French President Emmanuel Macron announced and implemented new country-wide COVID19 restrictions in an attempt to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

"This estimate is both sincere and prudent," Le Maire added in reference to the economy growth revision.

However, taxes will not be increased, the minister of economy said, adding that the country had previously managed to effectively protect companies, their employees and the French in general from bankruptcy.

According to Le Maire, last year, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the European Union, the country recorded 35,000 business bankruptcies, compared to 50,000 in ordinary times. In addition, France's massive support of apprenticeships allowed 500,000 young adults to benefit from this training.

Le Maire also assured traders whose shops were closed due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country that the government would continue to support them. Restaurant owners will receive up to 200,000 Euros (approximately $235,185) in aid per month under the solidarity fund, the minister said. In addition, companies with high rent expenses will have it covered up to a limit of 10 million euros.

The minister of economy said the government's restrictions must be in place for "as long as the health crisis lasts".

France has entered its third national lockdown as the country's hospitals risk being overfilled. The country is currently seeing around 5,000 patients in intensive care units with 46,677 new cases of the coronavirus recorded on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business France European Union Rent Young From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5,020 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more ..

16 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally, 15th globally in Kearn ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Senegal&#039;s President ..

46 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 130.5 million

46 minutes ago

UAE affirms full solidarity with Jordan, support f ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE sets a new oil industry benchmark w ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.