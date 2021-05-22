UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Say Final Word On Arctic LNG 2 Project After Ecological Evaluation - Paris

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:00 AM

France to Say Final Word on Arctic LNG 2 Project After Ecological Evaluation - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) France will state its position regarding the Russian-led Arctic LNG 2 gas project once its assessment against environmental and social standards is available, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier this week, a group of EU lawmakers from the Green Party urged the leadership of France, Italy and Germany to refuse Arctic LNG 2 funding over climate change concerns.

"The project you are referring to is under consideration. France's final position will be determined, in particular, in the light of the project's social and environmental assessment," the spokesperson said at a briefing.

The French Economy Ministry declines Sputnik's request for a comment.

Arctic LNG 2, located offshore the remote Gydan Peninsula in northwestern Siberia, is the Russian gas company Novatek's second large-scale LNG project. It will have three LNG production lines with a total annual capacity of 19.8 million tonnes and at least 1.6 million tonnes of stable gas condensate. Its first LNG supply is expected by 2023.

Novatek holds a 60% stake in the project, while the rest is distributed among France's Total (10%), China's CNOOC (10%), China's CNPC (10%), and a Mitsui-JOGMEC consortium, Japan Arctic LNG (10%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China France Company Germany Italy Japan Gas From Million

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

3 hours ago

MEPCO upgrades 782 transformers during fiscal year ..

2 minutes ago

Quackery claims two kids lives

2 minutes ago

Klopp urges Liverpool to grab chance of 'top finis ..

2 minutes ago

Palestine issue should not be subject to double st ..

2 minutes ago

Rossiya Segodnya Chief Calls Kiev's Sanctions Agai ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.