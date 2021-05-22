France to Say Final Word on Arctic LNG 2 Project After Ecological Evaluation - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) France will state its position regarding the Russian-led Arctic LNG 2 gas project once its assessment against environmental and social standards is available, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier this week, a group of EU lawmakers from the Green Party urged the leadership of France, Italy and Germany to refuse Arctic LNG 2 funding over climate change concerns.

"The project you are referring to is under consideration. France's final position will be determined, in particular, in the light of the project's social and environmental assessment," the spokesperson said at a briefing.

The French Economy Ministry declines Sputnik's request for a comment.

Arctic LNG 2, located offshore the remote Gydan Peninsula in northwestern Siberia, is the Russian gas company Novatek's second large-scale LNG project. It will have three LNG production lines with a total annual capacity of 19.8 million tonnes and at least 1.6 million tonnes of stable gas condensate. Its first LNG supply is expected by 2023.

Novatek holds a 60% stake in the project, while the rest is distributed among France's Total (10%), China's CNOOC (10%), China's CNPC (10%), and a Mitsui-JOGMEC consortium, Japan Arctic LNG (10%).