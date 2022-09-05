UrduPoint.com

France To Support Price Ceiling For Russian Gas If Proposed By EU - President

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 10:41 PM

France to Support Price Ceiling for Russian Gas If Proposed by EU - President

France will support setting a price ceiling for Russian gas supplied via the pipeline if the European Commission proposes such a measure as part of further sanctions against the country's special military operation in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) France will support setting a price ceiling for Russian gas supplied via the pipeline if the European Commission proposes such a measure as part of further sanctions against the country's special military operation in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

This spring, Italy proposed imposing a price ceiling for Russian gas to contain ongoing increase in energy prices. In late August, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that EU leaders would discuss the issue at the next meeting of the European Council in October.

"If the European Commission decides to set a price ceiling for Russian gas supplied through the gas pipeline, France will support this measure," Macron said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Paris also favors joint gas purchases that will allow the EU to buy the "blue fuel" at a lower price, the French president added.

Moreover, Macron noted that the share of Russian gas in the EU market had decreased from 50% to 9% since the beginning of 2022.

According to the French leader, the bloc has prepared for a scenario, in which the winter will be cold and Russian gas supplies will be stopped.

"To do this, we will have to reduce electricity consumption by 10%," Macron said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including gradual phase-out of Russian oil.

The Western sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide. The wholesale electricity price in France are expected to reach a record high of over 1,000 Euros (over $1,000) per megawatt-hour in 2023, which is 1,000% more than in 2021, according to French media.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia France German Oil Buy Luhansk Donetsk Price Italy February August October Gas Market Media From Share

Recent Stories

Kenya Supreme Court upholds Ruto's presidential wi ..

Kenya Supreme Court upholds Ruto's presidential win

2 minutes ago
 Strong earthquake in southwest China kills 46

Strong earthquake in southwest China kills 46

3 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy meets 4-year-old boy who supports floo ..

Saudi envoy meets 4-year-old boy who supports flood affected people

3 minutes ago
 British Kashmiri among 2 arrested under ATA

British Kashmiri among 2 arrested under ATA

3 minutes ago
 Macron Congratulates Truss on Her Election Victory ..

Macron Congratulates Truss on Her Election Victory, Expresses Hope for Cooperati ..

3 minutes ago
 Chile rejects draft constitution: five things to k ..

Chile rejects draft constitution: five things to know

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.