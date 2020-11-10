UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Welcomes New EU Tariffs On US Goods Amid Airbus-Boeing WTO Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:49 PM

France Welcomes New EU Tariffs on US Goods Amid Airbus-Boeing WTO Dispute

Paris approves the EU's move to introduce new tariffs on $4 billion worth of products from the United States as part of the long-standing dispute over the US' Boeing and the EU's Airbus aircraft makers, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Paris approves the EU's move to introduce new tariffs on $4 billion worth of products from the United States as part of the long-standing dispute over the US' Boeing and the EU's Airbus aircraft makers, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Last month, the World Trade Organization (WTO) allowed the 27-nation bloc to respond with countermeasures to the largest arbitration award in the history of the trade body, which allowed the US to impose tariffs totaling $7.5 billion on Airbus SE jets and some other European goods in 2019.

"Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery, and Franck Riester, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs responsible for Foreign Trade and Attractiveness, welcome the European Union's decision to impose tariff sanctions on American goods over improper support to Boeing for 4 billion Dollars in exports," the statement, published late on Monday, read.

It added that due to the US' refusal to withdraw its sanctions on European goods, particularly, aircraft and vines made in France, the EU has decided to impose tariffs on "15 points on medium and long-haul aircraft and 25 points on a series of agricultural, agri-food and industrial goods."

France has also noted that the European nations were ready to suspend restrictive trade measures provided Washington did the same, adding that it was essential to restore "the trans-Atlantic trade relationship" amid the economic crisis caused by the second coronavirus outbreak.

Brussels announced its decision on tariffs on US goods on Monday, but they come in force starting Tuesday.

The aircraft subsidies row � the longest in WTO's history � began in 2004 when Washington called out the 27-nation bloc subsidies given to Airbus. The EU in response accused the US of providing state aid packages to Boeing and filed complaints with the WTO.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Europe Washington France European Union Paris Same United States 2019 From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC, ADQ launch TA’ZIZ joint venture to drive ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan aims at clean sweep against Zimbabwe in t ..

12 minutes ago

Negative Coverage of Russia in UK Press Hindering ..

2 minutes ago

Japan to Begin Official Talks With US Over Funding ..

2 minutes ago

Indian foreign policy - a blatant disregard for in ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers for following teachings of Allama Iqbal f ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.