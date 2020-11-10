France Welcomes New EU Tariffs on US Goods Amid Airbus-Boeing WTO Dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris approves the EU's move to introduce new tariffs on $4 billion worth of products from the United States as part of the long-standing dispute over the US' Boeing and the EU's Airbus aircraft makers, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement

Last month, the World Trade Organization (WTO) allowed the 27-nation bloc to respond with countermeasures to the largest arbitration award in the history of the trade body, which allowed the US to impose tariffs totaling $7.5 billion on Airbus SE jets and some other European goods in 2019.

"Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery, and Franck Riester, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs responsible for Foreign Trade and Attractiveness, welcome the European Union's decision to impose tariff sanctions on American goods over improper support to Boeing for 4 billion Dollars in exports," the statement, published late on Monday, read.

It added that due to the US' refusal to withdraw its sanctions on European goods, particularly, aircraft and vines made in France, the EU has decided to impose tariffs on "15 points on medium and long-haul aircraft and 25 points on a series of agricultural, agri-food and industrial goods."

France has also noted that the European nations were ready to suspend restrictive trade measures provided Washington did the same, adding that it was essential to restore "the trans-Atlantic trade relationship" amid the economic crisis caused by the second coronavirus outbreak.

Brussels announced its decision on tariffs on US goods on Monday, but they come in force starting Tuesday.

The aircraft subsidies row � the longest in WTO's history � began in 2004 when Washington called out the 27-nation bloc subsidies given to Airbus. The EU in response accused the US of providing state aid packages to Boeing and filed complaints with the WTO.