UrduPoint.com

France Will Not Accept Demand That Gas Be Paid In Rubles - Economy Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 07:12 PM

France Will Not Accept Demand That Gas Be Paid in Rubles - Economy Minister

France will not accept Russia's demand that gas be paid in rubles, Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) France will not accept Russia's demand that gas be paid in rubles, Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

"I want to remind you of the G7 statement. We will not accept the requirement to pay for gas in another Currency. This is not provided for by contracts. Contracts are contracts, and they must be strictly observed," the minister told a press conference in Berlin.

