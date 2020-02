(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :France's train giant Alstom said Monday it was in talks to buy Canada's Bombardier Transport rail division.

"Discussions are ongoing. No final decision has been taken," Alstom said in a statement as it bids to add scale in a sector where China's state-owned CRRC is the world's largest rolling stock manufacturer.