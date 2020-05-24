UrduPoint.com
France's Debt-to-GDP Ratio To Exceed 115% By End Of Year - Budget Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 07:40 PM

France's Debt-to-GDP Ratio to Exceed 115% by End of Year - Budget Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) French Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin expressed confidence in an interview with Le Figaro that the country's state debt would exceed 115 percent of the GDP by the end of year.

"France's debt will no doubt exceed 115 percent of the country's GDP, which will be the result of measures aimed at supporting the economy in connection with the health crisis," Darmanin said.

The minister did not provide a more accurate forecast noting that the debt will "certainly" be more than the 115 percent of the GDP.

Darmanin explained that the government would exempt a number of industries particularly hit by the pandemic from 3 billion Euros ($3.2 billion) of social taxes, including the restaurant business, tourism, sports and culture. Companies from other spheres will have a delay to pay taxes up to three years.

