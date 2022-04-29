(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Energy prices in France increased by 26.6% in annual terms in April, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4.8% over the year, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Research (Insee) said on Friday.

According to the Insee preliminary data, consumer price growth was generally moderate in April, 0.4% after 1.4% in March. However, prices for food, services and manufactured goods, in particular, rose faster than in previous months.

In annual terms, the CPI increased by 4.

8%, including the increase in energy prices by 26.6% and prices for manufactured goods and services, by 2.7% and 2.9%, respectively.

The complete results will be published on May 13.

At the same time, the situation in France is not the most unfavorable, compared to the rest of Europe. Earlier on Friday, Eurostat said that the annual inflation in 19 Eurozone countries, according to the preliminary estimate, accelerated to 7.5% from 7.4% in March. Meanwhile, consumer prices rose by 0.6% in April alone.