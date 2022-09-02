(@FahadShabbir)

France has filled its natural gas storage facilities to 92% and can reach the full storage capacity ahead of schedule, Energy Transformation Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) France has filled its natural gas storage facilities to 92% and can reach the full storage capacity ahead of schedule, Energy Transformation Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Friday.

"Our gas storage facilities are 92% full. Thus, we can say that we have almost reached the goal (full storage capacity) two months ahead of schedule," Pannier-Runacher said at a press conference.

A few months ago, the French government foresaw a difficult energy situation and took steps to diversify gas supplies from other countries, according to the minister.

In addition, France has launched low-carbon gas and renewable energy projects, Pannier-Runacher added.

On Tuesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended its supplies to French company Engie over failure to pay for July gas deliveries in full.

In July, Gazprom's supplies to Engie were significantly reduced and accounted only for 4% of total deliveries to the company, according to the Le Figaro newspaper.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February only exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.