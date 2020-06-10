(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The industrial output in France dropped by 20.1 in April, compared to a decline of 16.2 percent March, driven by the coronavirus-related lockdown that was in place for two months, the INSEE statistics agency reported on Wednesday.

"In April 2020, production fell again sharply in the manufacturing industry (-21.9 percent after -18.3 percent in March), and in the industry as a whole (-20.1 percent after -16.2 percent in March)," the agency's report read.

The agency added that production in the manufacturing industry decreased by 36.2 percent and by 33.1 percent in the industry as a whole, compared to the levels in February, the last month before the pandemic-related lockdown was introduced.

INSEE also indicated that in the preceding three months, production fell sharply in such industries as manufacturing of transport equipment and capital goods. The extractive, energy and water industries saw a milder decline.

The French government has prepared a series of rescue packages for the economy worth 40 billion Euros ($45 billion) in order to support industries affected by the coronavirus. The aid plans for tourism, car and aerospace industries have been unveiled.